NESDC expects Thailand’s economy to grow 3 per cent this year

The NESDC has discussed with the Bank of Thailand and the Finance Ministry if the economy may grow by 3 per cent based on several economic factors such as inflation and energy price.

These organisations agreed that it could grow by 3 per cent this year as there are several positive factors such as exports, especially of food.

Moreover, Thailand is welcoming more tourists. The country has welcomed around two million foreign tourists in the past five months and is expected to welcome around 7 to 10 million tourists this year.

The NESDC has forecast that the economy will grow by 3.7 per cent next year, lower than the estimates of other economic bureaus who have forecast 4.3 to 4.5 per cent on average, while some agencies expected the economy to grow more than 5 per cent next year.