Livestock product exports in first five months jump 21%

“The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry expects exports in the second half of the year to expand even further as more countries lift restrictions,” Minister Chalermchai Sreeon said on Wednesday.

The ministry has completed negotiations on poultry product trade with new markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Canada, which would help boost exports this year, he said.

Chalermchai said another factor underpinning increasing foreign orders is the result of the ministry’s campaign to help manufacturers achieve international standards in food safety, including Good Agricultural Practices certification, Good Hygiene Practices, and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, which have helped the country penetrate new markets.

Of the 1.01 million tonnes of livestock products exported, 415,348 were meat and processed meat, 366,317 pet food, 125,077 tonnes of eggs, dairy products and canned food and 107,868 tonnes of farm animal feed.

Thailand’s largest markets in the first five months of the year were the European Union, the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.