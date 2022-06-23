Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

During the discussions, Oramon asked Samir to speed up the deliberations on the draft MoU for setting up a JTC so that the two countries would have a mechanism to drive economic cooperation and tackle trade disputes and obstacles.

Oramon said she also proposed a joint action plan that would be used after the MoU on setting up the JTC is signed.

She quoted Samir as pledging that the Egyptian side would speed up the deliberations and inform Thailand as soon as possible.

She said she also informed Samir of Thai importers’ concerns about the requirement to use a Letter of Credit (L/C) as a method of payment for goods to be imported from Egypt because they were used to use other methods.