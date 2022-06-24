Bitkub and Enter Corporation to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to strengthen Bitkub Chain

With 10 years experience, Enter Corporation is the company specialized in developing blockchain technology along with software application for both public and private sectors. Furthermore, Enter Corporation also acts as consulting firm in accordance with IT and telecommunication aspect.

Under this strategic alliance, Enter Corporation and Bitkub Blockchain Technology will together develop smart contract and digital asset wallet (Bitkub NEXT), which will be fully optimized for both android and IOS soon. In addition, to maximize efficiency on Bitkub Chain, Enter Corporation will also involve in token business development on Bitkub Chain ecosystem.



