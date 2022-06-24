Bitkub and Enter Corporation to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to strengthen Bitkub Chain

With 10 years experience, Enter Corporation is the company specialized in developing blockchain technology along with software application for both public and private sectors. Furthermore, Enter Corporation also acts as consulting firm in accordance with IT and telecommunication aspect.
Under this strategic alliance, Enter Corporation and Bitkub Blockchain Technology will together develop smart contract and digital asset wallet (Bitkub NEXT), which will be fully optimized for both android and IOS soon. In addition, to maximize efficiency on Bitkub Chain, Enter Corporation will also involve in token business development on Bitkub Chain ecosystem.
There are several projects developed by Enter Corporation, as follows:
1. Design and consult on user experience improvement on application
2. Blockchain based peer to peer electricity trading platform
3. Dam measuring with Internet of Things (IoT)
4. Web application security
5. Organization innovation development
6. Cyber security for SME
7. P2P lending development with blockchain technology
Published : June 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
