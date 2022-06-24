Mon, July 04, 2022

business

Bitkub and Enter Corporation to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to strengthen Bitkub Chain

Bangkok, June 24, 2022 - Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Chain developer and Blockchain Total Solution Provider together with Enter Corporation, a leading software company agree to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to maximize efficiency on Bitkub Chain.

With 10 years experience, Enter Corporation is the company specialized in developing blockchain technology along with software application for both public and private sectors. Furthermore, Enter Corporation also acts as consulting firm in accordance with IT and telecommunication aspect.

Under this strategic alliance, Enter Corporation and Bitkub Blockchain Technology will together develop smart contract and digital asset wallet (Bitkub NEXT), which will be fully optimized for both android and IOS soon. In addition, to maximize efficiency on Bitkub Chain, Enter Corporation will also involve in token business development on Bitkub Chain ecosystem.

Bitkub and Enter Corporation to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to strengthen Bitkub Chain
 

There are several projects developed by Enter Corporation, as follows:
1.    Design and consult on user experience improvement on application
2.    Blockchain based peer to peer electricity trading platform 
3.    Dam measuring with Internet of Things (IoT)
4.    Web application security
5.    Organization innovation development
6.    Cyber security for SME 
7.    P2P lending development with blockchain technology 

Bitkub and Enter Corporation to develop blockchain technology as strategic partners to strengthen Bitkub Chain


Follow for more news and updates on Bitkub Chain 
Website : https://www.bitkubchain.com/ 
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/bitkubchainofficial 
Twitter : https://twitter.com/bitkubchain 
Discord : https://discord.gg/WkJ6j279
Telegram : https://t.me/+jiM6dAP5cxUzZTM1

And on Enter Corporation
Website : https://entercorp.net/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/entercorp.company

#BitkubChain #BitkubBlockchainTechnology #Entercorp #BlockchainTechnology
 

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

PTT EV stations to start charging motorists next month

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Malaysia lifts 20-year ban on Thai rice flour exports

Published : Jul 03, 2022

MedPark and Modena signed Medical Service Agreement

Published : Jul 03, 2022

France-Thailand Business Forum: Cooperation on Transport & Mobility and BCG, as well as Decarbonisation and Smart City

Published : Jul 02, 2022

Published : June 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 1,995 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Chadchart has lunch with road sweeper, garbage collector in Chatuchak

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Yemen's mountain of toxic trash piles on the country's woes

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.