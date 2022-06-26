Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

The creative economy is an evolving concept that builds on the interplay between human creativity, ideas, intellectual property, knowledge and technology.
TDRI director Dr Saowaruj Rattanakhamfu said creative economy played an important role in stimulating the economy, generating revenue and creating well-paying jobs.
She said the demand for workers in the digital economy, such as artificial intelligence specialists, data scientists and big data developers is rising and businesses are ready to offer high salaries for them.
“For instance, the monthly salary of a social media assistant starts at between 25,000 and 28,000 baht,” she said.
Saowaruj also said that a variety of skills and knowledge are necessary for some jobs in the digital economy industry. For instance, digital marketing specialists need to be literate in marketing, data analysis, website design and English, she said.
“If we want to develop a creative economy, we have to pay attention to training personnel for this field,” she said.
Meanwhile, in the care industry, Saowaruj said personnel like behavioural health technicians, physical therapist aides and personal care aides are playing a key role in helping people maintain their physical and mental health in the post-Covid era.
These positions too, she said, require a variety of skills and qualifications. For instance, musical therapists need knowledge in music, psychology and basic IT literacy, she said.
Similarly, personnel in the green economy, such as green marketers and sustainability specialists, also require additional skills, such as knowledge of environmental materials, laws and basic IT literacy.
“In the post-Covid era, deep knowledge in one subject is not enough. People need to integrate their know-how and be able to address different issues to survive in the new era,” she added.
Published : June 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
