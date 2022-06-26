Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

TDRI director Dr Saowaruj Rattanakhamfu said creative economy played an important role in stimulating the economy, generating revenue and creating well-paying jobs.

She said the demand for workers in the digital economy, such as artificial intelligence specialists, data scientists and big data developers is rising and businesses are ready to offer high salaries for them.

“For instance, the monthly salary of a social media assistant starts at between 25,000 and 28,000 baht,” she said.

Saowaruj also said that a variety of skills and knowledge are necessary for some jobs in the digital economy industry. For instance, digital marketing specialists need to be literate in marketing, data analysis, website design and English, she said.

“If we want to develop a creative economy, we have to pay attention to training personnel for this field,” she said.