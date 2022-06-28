SBP joins hands with world-class IT partner, Alcatel, to grow its business and become leading complete data management service provider

This strategic coalition will bring out the best of these two companies to propel their offerings and allow consumers to manage their data efficiently. SBP Digital Service Co., Ltd., or SBP, will bring expertise and experience in IT solutions service provider, including computer software like infrastructure systems, storage, resource management, data analysis, and management, to help drive the client's business forward.

While Alcatel-Lucent, who is the leading communications and network equipment provider with over 100 years of experience and secure network safety, will provide hardware systems for SBP, which aims to become the most complete IT solutions provider in Thailand.

This partnership will allow SBP Digital Service Co., Ltd., to develop complete data management services with world-class software and hardware suited for digital transformations. Integrating data storage and management services will unlock new potential for clients to make the most out of their data in terms of analysis and communication to their customers faster and more efficiently.

The precise data management system will elevate and create better standards and practices within the organization. System management, information analysis for business strategy consulting, business development through technology, information safety, and system setups with network equipment are one of the complete services that SBP can provide to clients. The company is ready to support data management in every business sector, from the government to the private sector of all sizes, from SMEs to leading organizations.

