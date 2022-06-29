PTT Group, Foxconn move forward with the EV ecosystem, underlining Thailand as the EV hub of ASEAN

BANGKOK, June 28, 2022, PTT Group board of directors, including Prof Dr Thosaporn Sirisumphand, Chairman of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) and ARUN PLUS Co., Ltd. (ARUN PLUS), Mr Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General, Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, M.L. Chayotid Kridakon, Thai Trade Representative and Advisor to Prime Minister, and Mr Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTT, together with the top executives from Foxconn Technology Group, Mr Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn, paid a courtesy visit to H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, and Mr Supattanapong Punmeechaow, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Thailand.

The objectives of the visit were to express the strong determination and solid collaboration of Foxconn Group and PTT Group to strengthen Thailand’s EV industry and investment opportunities. Also, some key discussion topics including relevant operations, to monitor the progress of cooperation between PTT Group and Foxconn joint venture, and to create comprehensive EV ecosystem in Thailand were highlighted.

PTT CEO, Mr Rerkpiboon, revealed that the highlights of this visit had covered the construction of the EV production plant, the newly established HORIZON PLUS Co., Ltd. (HORIZON PLUS), jointly owned by ARUN PLUS, and Foxconn, to serve as an EV OEM for car companies, both in Thailand and in ASEAN region. With the beginning of construction work within the third quarter of 2022, the factory is scheduled to be completed by early 2024.



