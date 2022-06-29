Mon, July 04, 2022

Ajinomoto strives for sustainable plastic and waste management

Recently, Mr Sornchai Kusanjai (2nd row, 3rd from left), Director and representative of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd., as a member of Thailand Business Council for Sustainable Development (TBCSD) and PPP Plastics Institute, announced the company’s commitment to support and drive for sustainable plastic and waste management to moving towards a low-carbon society of Thailand in the press conference joined by all members.

The press conference took place at Centra by Centara Hotel, Government Complex and Convention Center, Chaeng Watthana.

Mr Sornchai Kusanjai stated that “The Ajinomoto Group globally is committed to achieving a 50% reduction of environmental impact by 2030. In Thailand, we strongly intend to uphold global sustainability by setting a target of 100% no plastic waste generated by our products, which we will strive to achieve with our sustainable management.”

PPP Plastics or cooperation projects for government, business, and civil sectors for sustainable plastic and waste management is the project under Thailand Business Council for Sustainable Development (TBCSD) in collaboration with Plastics Industry Club, The Federation of Thai Industries and corporate partners from all sectors who are leaders in policy-making and activities related to plastic management in Thailand. The objective is to join forces in driving the project in accordance with plastic waste management roadmap in order to achieve the goal of reducing the amount of plastic waste in Thailand's seas by at least 50% by 2027 on the basis of sustainable waste management following the principles of Circular Economy.
 

The Ajinomoto Group globally aims to become a “Solution-providing Group of Companies for Food and Health Issues” by concentrating our management resources, working to reduce environmental impacts and regenerate the environment sustainably driven through business activities in every establishment. This reflects our core of business operation, which we commonly call “the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value: ASV)”.

