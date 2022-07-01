Thai exports grow substantially, but imports still surging ahead

This healthy growth is expected to continue for the remainder of the year, and the Commerce Ministry’s target of 4 to 5 per cent expansion for 2022 is likely to be achieved, he said.

Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said exports would continue to serve as the economy’s main driving force this year, with tourism coming in a close second.

In May, Thailand’s exports were worth US$25.5 billion (905.2 billion baht), marking a 10.5 per cent increase year on year. Imports during the month totalled $27.3 billion (969.1 billion baht), marking a 24.2 per cent hike. This resulted in a trade deficit of $1.8 billion (63.9 billion baht) in May.