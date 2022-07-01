Recapitalisation a key part of THAI's revised rehabilitation plan

The revision of THAI's rehabilitation plan is expected to be completed within 2024. If the plan succeeds, THAI's equity will be on positive trajectory in 2024, while the company's shares could be traded on the SET in 2025.

"This move aims to boost confidence among creditors in line with aviation business recovery and boost THAI's growth in revenue," the company said.

THAI has witnessed exponential growth in revenue since November 2021. The average number of passengers using THAI and its subsidiary airline, Thai Smile Airways, from June 1-27 this year has increased to 12,568 and 12,257, respectively, compared to 269 and 4,929 between April and October last year.

THAI's cabin factor from June 1-27 this year has risen to 75 per cent, while its booking rate in the third quarter this year has risen significantly after the country’s reopening.