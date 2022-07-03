Fri, July 08, 2022

MedPark and Modena signed Medical Service Agreement

MedPark Hospital and Modena by Fraser Bangkok signed Medical Service Agreement for hospital referral of international visitors and staff

Bangkok – 30 June 2022 Prof. Dr Sin Anuras, Dr. Pongpat Patanavanich together with MedPark Hospital Management Team welcomed Ms. Piyalak Penkunaporn, General Manager Modena by Fraser Bangkok Hotel Residences, Ms. Pinthida Bhatayanond, Vice President-Strategic Hotel Management Commercial Development Frasers Property Commercial (Thailand) and Ms. Tonya Khon, Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific, Fraser Hospitality for the signing ceremony of Medical Service Agreement to provide medical service privileges, as well as Hotel Call Medical Services for international visitors.

As Thailand begins to ease the restrictions to promote medical tourism, MedPark is determined to become a medical hub in Southeast Asia. With highly experienced doctors in diversified medical fields, as well as strong support in education and research to advance medical staff competencies, MedPark is able to provide personalized and comprehensive care to patients with high acuity and complex diseases.

MedPark and Modena signed Medical Service Agreement


 

This partnership will facilitate accommodations for patients, families, and hotel guests needing medical assistance.

