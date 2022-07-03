Fri, July 08, 2022

business

PTT EV stations to start charging motorists next month

Drivers of electric vehicles will have to start paying a fee to charge their batteries at PTT EV stations from next month.

The EV Station PluZ, which operates PTT EV stations under PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc, announced that EV users will be charged based on time of use (TOU) from August 1 following the free trial period.

The on-peak TOU rate from 9am to 10pm will be 7.5 baht per unit of power while the off-peak rate from 10pm to 9am will be 4.5 baht.

The off-peak rate will extend for 24 hours during weekends and government holidays, EV Station Pluz announced.

To book charging time at a PTT EV station, motorists must download the EV Station PluZ app. Each booking costs 20 baht but this fee is returned as a discount if motorists use the service within 10 minutes of booking.

PTT president and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said the free trial period at PTT EV stations was expiring so fees will have to be collected.

He said that PTT OR currently has about 190 EV stations across the country but this will be expanded to 450 by the end of the year.

GULF and Buriram United spark young footballers’ dreams with “GULF Football Clinic” for the second year

Published : Jul 08, 2022

The volatility of financial institution profit and what can be expected in the post-pandemic world

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Baht opens stronger but may weaken over China restriction worries

Published : Jul 08, 2022

BlueVoyant and Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. Announce Partnership to Bring Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to Thai Organizations

Published : Jul 08, 2022

ESG strategy a must for today's businesses, experts state at virtual forum

Published : Jul 07, 2022

Published : July 03, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.