PTT EV stations to start charging motorists next month

The on-peak TOU rate from 9am to 10pm will be 7.5 baht per unit of power while the off-peak rate from 10pm to 9am will be 4.5 baht.

The off-peak rate will extend for 24 hours during weekends and government holidays, EV Station Pluz announced.

To book charging time at a PTT EV station, motorists must download the EV Station PluZ app. Each booking costs 20 baht but this fee is returned as a discount if motorists use the service within 10 minutes of booking.

PTT president and CEO Auttapol Rerkpiboon said the free trial period at PTT EV stations was expiring so fees will have to be collected.

He said that PTT OR currently has about 190 EV stations across the country but this will be expanded to 450 by the end of the year.