Siam Piwat wins ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 for Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand

Awarded to organizations that demonstrate outstanding management and consistent business growth, the accolades testify to Siam Piwat’s success in driving its vision towards success under its business strategies and in delivering extraordinary and unprecedented experiences that exceed all expectations.
Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “It is an absolute honor for Siam Piwat to have been selected by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 as the recipient of the Corporate Excellence Award and Inspiration Brand Award. These awards mean so much to us as they highlight our management success; even during the COVID-19 crisis, we have been able to generate business success while remaining committed to our responsibility to society. The two awards that we have received are due not only to Siam Piwat but also to the commitment of all parties, including retail stores, business partners, the government sector, executives, employees, customers, communities, and society at large, who have stood by us and supported us throughout the journey.”
The international awards that Siam Piwat has received are the Corporate Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations with exceptional potential and capabilities to generate consistent growth while staying true to their vision, and the Inspiration Brand Award, which is awarded to brands considered heroes in the brand universe that are both inspired and inspiring and strive to promote goodness, balance and sustainability. Siam Piwat’s success is rooted in business strategies that promote corporate growth, consisting of the following components:
The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition is a prestigious award program that recognizes the entrepreneurial and corporate excellence of business leaders across Asia-Pacific with outstanding ideas, visions, and management approaches. The recipients are selected from business leaders and organizations across Asia with noteworthy performances who have driven business development to regional and global success and demonstrated responsibility to society at large for the sustainable growth of the organization.
“Siam Piwat is ready to carry on this business excellence. These awards will be the main driving force towards our future of sustainable growth. We will keep challenging ourselves and outdoing our successes to create something even better in the future,” concluded Amporn.
Published : Jul 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
