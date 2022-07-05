Siam Piwat wins ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022 for Corporate Excellence and Inspirational Brand

Awarded to organizations that demonstrate outstanding management and consistent business growth, the accolades testify to Siam Piwat’s success in driving its vision towards success under its business strategies and in delivering extraordinary and unprecedented experiences that exceed all expectations.

Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “It is an absolute honor for Siam Piwat to have been selected by the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 as the recipient of the Corporate Excellence Award and Inspiration Brand Award. These awards mean so much to us as they highlight our management success; even during the COVID-19 crisis, we have been able to generate business success while remaining committed to our responsibility to society. The two awards that we have received are due not only to Siam Piwat but also to the commitment of all parties, including retail stores, business partners, the government sector, executives, employees, customers, communities, and society at large, who have stood by us and supported us throughout the journey.”