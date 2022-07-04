GULF prepares to launch inaugural 4-year and 7-year Thai Baht bonds offering to retail investors via “Pao Tang” application and 9 financial institutions in August

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited or GULF, an internationally recognized energy company, is preparing for the offering of name-registered unsubordinated and unsecured debentures with a debenture holders’ representative to retail investors for the first time. The offering will consist of 2 tranches of digital bonds, Tranche 1 (4-year digital bond) and Tranche 3 (7-year digital bond), and 2 tranches of traditional bonds, Tranche 2 (4-year bond) and Tranche 4 (7-year bond) (all 4 tranches are collectively called the “Debentures”). The company and lead arrangers are in the process of seeking an approval from The Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand (SEC). The Debentures have been rated “A-“ by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. on June 21, 2022, while the company has been rated “A” with “Stable” outlook. The offering is expected to be in August 2022.

The public offering of digital bonds (Tranches 1 and 3) will be made through the application "Pao Tang" of Krungthai Bank Public Company Limited with a minimum subscription amount of 1,000 Baht with subsequent multiples of 1,000 Baht. For the traditional bonds (Tranches 2 and 4), retail investors will be able to subscribe through 9 financial institutions as follows: Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited, TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities Public Company Limited, and Maybank Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited with a minimum subscription amount of 100,000 Baht with subsequent multiples of 100,000 Baht.