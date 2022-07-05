Fri, July 08, 2022

business

Baht set to test its resistance level as dollar bounces back

The baht opened at 35.70 to the US dollar on Tuesday, weakening from Monday’s close of 35.66. The currency is expected to move in the range of 35.60 to 35.80 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He reckons the baht will likely fluctuate and test its resistance level from 35.75 to 35.80 to the dollar because the greenback is strengthening and the market is in a risk-off state, resulting in foreign funds flowing out of the country, especially stocks.

Poon has also advised investors to beware of short-term bond sales if the rate of inflation is higher than expected. Investors expect the Monetary Policy Committee to increase the interest rate.

However, the currency’s weakening may be limited by exporters waiting to sell the baht at the key resistance level, and investors waiting to buy gold on dips.

Poon advises investors to use hedging tools like options to manage their risks in the highly volatile currency market.

GULF and Buriram United spark young footballers’ dreams with “GULF Football Clinic” for the second year

Published : Jul 08, 2022

The volatility of financial institution profit and what can be expected in the post-pandemic world

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Baht opens stronger but may weaken over China restriction worries

Published : Jul 08, 2022

BlueVoyant and Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. Announce Partnership to Bring Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to Thai Organizations

Published : Jul 08, 2022

ESG strategy a must for today's businesses, experts state at virtual forum

Published : Jul 07, 2022

Published : July 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.