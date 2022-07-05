Rising energy prices push June headline inflation to 7.66 per cent

He said the persistently high energy prices had caused inflation to continue to rise while the prices of foods and fresh foods did not have much impact on inflation.

He explained that the prices of general foods and fresh foods have either been increased in May or the price increases have been postponed due to the government’s intervention measures.

Ronnarong said the core inflation, or core consumer product index, rose to 102.99 in June, a 2.51 per cent year-on-year increase, or a 0.24 per cent increase from the 102.74 points in May.

The average core inflation in the first half of the year rose by 1.85 per cent, Ronnarong added.

With several internal and external uncertainties, the TPSO still maintained its prediction of headline inflation for 2022 in the range of 4 to 5 per cent and the average at 4.5 per cent, Ronnarong said.