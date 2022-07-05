Saudi execs hunt EEC opportunities in first Thai visit for 3 decades

The office also presented EEC investment opportunities to the Saudi businessmen, while Thai businesses pitched proposals for partnerships with their Saudi counterparts.

It marked the first visit to Thailand by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce in 32 years, following the normalisation of Thailand-Saudi Arabia relations in January.

The Saudis arrived in Thailand on a return visit after Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai led an entourage of Thai officials and businessmen to Saudi Arabia from May 15 to 19.