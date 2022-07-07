Baht could dwindle to 36.40 during the day: market strategist

Poon said the dollar’s strengthening was an important factor that pressured the baht to decline more than expected.

The Thai currency will continue to weaken if market concern about a recession in Europe does not subside or if the European Central Bank does not signal that it would increase the interest rate.

Poon said the dollar might “invert” if the US Federal Reserve, too, does not signal it will go in for a heavy rate increase at the end of this month.

The baht has a chance to strengthen, but could even weaken past 36.50 to the dollar if the Chinese government enforces lockdown measures again and the number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand increases.