But diesel oil price will remain unchanged at 34.94 baht per litre.

The new rates will see petrol stations in Bangkok sell petrol at:

Non-gasohol benzene: 48.96 baht

Gasohol 95: 41.55 baht

Gasohol 91: 41.28 baht

E20: 40.44 baht

E85: 35.34 baht