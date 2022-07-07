WHA Group Invests in Mercular to Join the New Generation “B2C” Space

WHAVH’s investment was finalized at the end of June as part of Mercular’s Bridging Round (Pre-Series B) fundraising. This will enable Mercular to integrate its E-commerce value chain with WHA Group’s well-established logistics ecosystem including premium warehouses and distribution centres.
The synergies also exist with leading E-Logistics start-up Giztix, in which WHA Group invested last year with respect to efficient transportation services, especially last-mile delivery.
Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL., expressed her delight with the partnership in Mercular.
“This investment is perfectly in line with our group’s strategy to expand our customer base and play a bigger role in the B2C sector, especially among the new generation. Moreover, it also fits with our ‘Digital Innovation and Transformation’ plan to offer new products and services in collaboration with dynamic startups. Mercular will be an important partner for WHA Group to penetrate a new segment since nowadays, B2B and B2C businesses are converging” commented Jareeporn.
“As Thailand’s leading player in logistics, WHA Group is ready to bring in its expertise to support Thai start-ups and entrepreneurs, facilitating the growth of the entire supply chain from sellers to logistics operators, while helping them reduce their logistics costs and increase their competitiveness. Over the next few years, WHA Group will continually seek new investment opportunities both in Thailand and the region to expand our businesses and achieve sustainable growth,” she added.
Through this investment, WHAVH will join other Mercular’s existing shareholders, including Central Group (CRC), Kairous Capital, CyberAgent Capital, Nvest Ventures, Premiers and 500 TukTuks.
About WHA Group
WHA Corporation Pcl. (WHA Group) is Thailand’s leader in fully-integrated logistics and industrial facilities solutions. WHA’s operations consist of 4 business areas in Logistics, Industrial Development, Utilities & Power and Digital Platform with an integrated service offering that enables it to provide customers with turn-key solutions:
• Logistics – Customers can avail themselves of built-to-suit factories, logistics facilities and distribution centres. This innovative concept was pioneered in the market since 2003 by WHA Corporation Pcl., with more than 2.49 million sq.m. in leasable area under-owned and managed assets at 20 strategic locations nationwide to date.
• Industrial Development – As a world-class industrial estate developer, WHA offers strong and efficient infrastructure, utilities, industrial clusters including automotive and petrochemical clusters, and comprehensive industrial services. Today, WHA Industrial Development Plc. has 12+ operating industrial estates, covering over 68,900 rai, mostly located in Rayong, Chonburi (in the EEC) and in Saraburi. The EEC Management Committee has designated 10 WHA IEs as special industrial zones for targeted industries, in line with WHA Group’s commitment to supporting the development of 10 target industries in the country. WHA is also developing an industrial estate, WHA Industrial Zone - Nghe An, in Vietnam.
• Utilities and Power – As the sole supplier of water and other utilities infrastructures, WHA Utilities and Power Plc. offer total security to industrial estate customers while enjoying strong partnerships with leading power operators. It supplies approximately 150 mm m3 of water per year and 610 operational equity MW.
• Digital Platform – In order to support its customers in their business intelligence operations, WHA Infonite Co., Ltd. actively provides comprehensive data solutions and platforms through FTTx covering 10 WHA Industrial Estates. The company has also acquired some shares in Supernap Thailand and continuously invests in digital infrastructure to serve leading multi-national and Thai companies.
Published : July 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
