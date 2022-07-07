WHA Group Invests in Mercular to Join the New Generation “B2C” Space

WHAVH’s investment was finalized at the end of June as part of Mercular’s Bridging Round (Pre-Series B) fundraising. This will enable Mercular to integrate its E-commerce value chain with WHA Group’s well-established logistics ecosystem including premium warehouses and distribution centres.

The synergies also exist with leading E-Logistics start-up Giztix, in which WHA Group invested last year with respect to efficient transportation services, especially last-mile delivery.

Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman and Group CEO of WHA Corporation PCL., expressed her delight with the partnership in Mercular.

“This investment is perfectly in line with our group’s strategy to expand our customer base and play a bigger role in the B2C sector, especially among the new generation. Moreover, it also fits with our ‘Digital Innovation and Transformation’ plan to offer new products and services in collaboration with dynamic startups. Mercular will be an important partner for WHA Group to penetrate a new segment since nowadays, B2B and B2C businesses are converging” commented Jareeporn.