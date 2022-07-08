BlueVoyant and Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. Announce Partnership to Bring Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to Thai Organizations

Mr. Gadi Goldstein, president of BlueVoyant, international, said. “We are excited to partner with Cloudsec Asia to bring our industry-leading third-party cyber risk management solution to Thai organizations. As organizations’ internal security becomes stronger; a vendor is often the weak link that could let attackers in. We are excited to bring continuous supply chain monitoring and vulnerability remediation to help solve this issue.”

BlueVoyant offers a best-in-class end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform. The company delivers cybersecurity services and platforms purpose-built to proactively defend business ecosystems against threats by leveraging proprietary real-time datasets with industry-leading analytics and technologies. BlueVoyant’s threat intelligence data detects an organization’s most potent cybersecurity risks, while intuitive automations mitigate threats against its attack surface effectively and efficiently, providing the business and technical outcomes it needs to stay secure and support business objectives. The company specializes in third-party cybersecurity, which involves detecting and mitigating risks in organizations’ supply chains.

Cloudsec Asia is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity services, and driven to democratize cybersecurity for all organizations and people. As a cloud-security company, our services cover all aspects of cybersecurity for both public and private cloud, with three service divisions: Cloud Security Solutions, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) SOC, and Cyber Security Services.

