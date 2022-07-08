BlueVoyant and Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. Announce Partnership to Bring Third-Party Cyber Risk Management to Thai Organizations

Bangkok, Thailand — July 7, 2022 — Mr. Gadi Goldstein, president of BlueVoyant International and Mr. Krishnayos Puranasamriddhi, chief executive officer of Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. today announced the partnership between BlueVoyant, a New York-based company with a rock-solid cyber defense platform that converges internal and external security, and Cloudsec Asia Thailand, a leading provider of data security solutions and technology, with expertise in cloud systems, innovative customization of cybersecurity provisions, and holistic data-protection services.
Mr. Krishnayos Puranasamriddhi, chief executive officer of Cloudsec Asia Co., Ltd. said, “This partnership in advanced technology is aimed at empowering businesses in Thailand with third-party cyber risk management, an intelligent solution purpose-built to identify, manage, and mitigate cybercrime risks arising in supply chains from trade partners, contractors, and service providers. Third-party cyber risk management reinforces an organization’s security posture and provides proactive defense against cyber threats in the age of data-driven business.”
Mr. Gadi Goldstein, president of BlueVoyant, international, said. “We are excited to partner with Cloudsec Asia to bring our industry-leading third-party cyber risk management solution to Thai organizations. As organizations’ internal security becomes stronger; a vendor is often the weak link that could let attackers in. We are excited to bring continuous supply chain monitoring and vulnerability remediation to help solve this issue.”
BlueVoyant offers a best-in-class end-to-end internal and external cyber defense platform. The company delivers cybersecurity services and platforms purpose-built to proactively defend business ecosystems against threats by leveraging proprietary real-time datasets with industry-leading analytics and technologies. BlueVoyant’s threat intelligence data detects an organization’s most potent cybersecurity risks, while intuitive automations mitigate threats against its attack surface effectively and efficiently, providing the business and technical outcomes it needs to stay secure and support business objectives. The company specializes in third-party cybersecurity, which involves detecting and mitigating risks in organizations’ supply chains.
Cloudsec Asia is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity services, and driven to democratize cybersecurity for all organizations and people. As a cloud-security company, our services cover all aspects of cybersecurity for both public and private cloud, with three service divisions: Cloud Security Solutions, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) SOC, and Cyber Security Services.
Published : July 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
