Plus Property Seizes No.1 for Quality Management Systems The First in Thailand Certified for 3 ISO Standards

PLUS having passed the ISO 14001 : 2015 certification for environmental management system, one of the most recent global standards, is a good guarantor of the fact PLUS has an effective and recognized work process in the environmental aspect. Importance is placed in managing 5 main issues, which are green space, waste management, wastewater treatment, energy saving and carbon footprint. Furthermore, campaigning takes place to promote environment-mindedness among building users and residents at projects. PLUS recognizes the importance of managing a property project with an aim of promoting a good quality of life. It therefore encourages environmentally friendly business operations that contribute toward sustainable development. Initiatives to add green space are carried out, with an example being the Backyard program for the cultivation of toxins-free vegetables and fruit at condominium projects and housing estates. Gardens and green areas at a property project are kept lush and shady so they can keep absorbing carbon dioxide and providing shades and respite from the heat. There is also a “Tree Day” program to promote tree planting. Waste management is promoted among building users and project residents with an aim of fostering a sustainable society. This begins with people partaking in waste sorting; waste can then be managed and recycled properly. The scope may also expand to include wastewater treatment. In addition, the standard for the maintenance of machinery is geared toward reducing carbon emission. PLUS is determined to elevate its standards of operation toward the global level in all aspects. This is so it may deliver a good quality of life to residents and building users without compromising on any dimension.

PLUS’s business activity is carried out under a 5’S approach for clear and robust conduct of business. The 5 keys enable PLUS to delivery good quality and experiences to clients and promote quality of life for residents in a way that responds to all aspects of their needs. These keys, which also contribute to the creation of model residential communities, consist of:

1. SECURE LIFE. To do away with any safety worries among the residents, the Sansiri Security Inspection (SSI) team provides inspection as well as training to the on-site personnel. Security work is professionally regulated and personnel are ready to step in to handle all situations. Security also makes use of smart technologies such as the LIV-24 command centre, the Digital Fence, AI CCTV analytics and a guard tour patrol tracking system. These technologies augment security work in real time, 24 hours a day.

2. SPLENDID HOME. Assets at all projects are maintained to preserve the visual appeal. Overall building facility, including the building condition, common area and shared assets, are looked after so they remain clean, functional and appealing. The environs and landscape are managed and green space is looked after to ensure a refreshing atmosphere conducive to living. The originality of each project is preserved over time. Due to these efforts, the value of properties at each project will increase in the future.

3. SUPERIOR SERVICE. PLUS’s service entails professionalism that is delivered through service-minded personnel who have been trained by PLUS Eduplex. This institute nurtures the level of care that responds to clients’ diverse needs. All situations are handled professionally and based on standardized protocols while administrative work is transparent and traceable. PLUS also makes improvements to its work at each project by taking input from the residents.

4. SMOOTH LIVING. Expertise in the relevant systems, including in building systems engineering, is leveraged. A central support team of engineers and specialists is on hand when needed. Maintenance is planned in phases, including for the short, medium and long terms. This keeps the various building systems intact and optimal. Said systems include but are not limited to the water feed system, wastewater treatment system, fire alarm system, electrical system, lifts system and the plumbing. These are being kept at 100% functionality so residents’ quality of life does not drop and interruptions to daily life are avoided. These maintenance efforts also help reduce expenses at a property project in the long term.

5. SUSTAINABLE. PLUS aims to be an organisation that makes environmental contributions and promote sustainability. This applies to the management of green space, waste and energy. In 2021, PLUS and residents at about 140 property projects were able to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill by 220 metric tons. This year, the target is to cut landfill waste by a further 300 metric tons. This would equate to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 225,000 KgCO2. The effort will also nurture a mindset growth that expands from the home toward society at large, eventually leading to people’s behavioural change and culminating in a New Normal that is more sustainable in the future.

“Today, PLUS is ready to clearly declare it is committed to preserving as well as elevating its service level in accordance with international standards. This is made possible by expertise in all fields, from counselling on property projects management, looking after building systems engineering and managing assets and finances to designing services and delivering them according to the demands of clients. Property projects are managed using quality personnel. Once the second quarter ends, 660 million baht of income is expected to have been generated. Residential projects management makes up the dominant portion of the ratio, followed by facility management, sales management and LIV-24. We will proceed to find new clients in a multitude of industries in order to support a continued growth of our business. These are considered the challenges for this yearม” said Mr. Anukul.

PLUS Property currently manages some 300 residential projects and commercial buildings, looking after a combined area of 13 million square metres. Those interested in PLUS’s services can get more information from plus.co.th or by dialling 02-688-7555.

