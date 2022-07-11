SCBX Group sets to become a NET ZERO Financial Technology Group by 2050

The Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius is a monumental collaboration by the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to avert imminent environmental catastrophe. Governments and businesses worldwide are collaborating to expedite policies and coordinate efforts to prevent catastrophic environmental disasters by 2050.
SCBX Group, as a key regional enterprise, recognizes its critical role and responsibility to society and the younger generation, who are heading toward a future that may confront substantially worsened environmental conditions. The Group undertakes to halt all forms of greenhouse gas emissions by establishing an environmental commitment in support of the global agreement that will enable businesses supervised by SCBX Group to achieve a net zero commitment of greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 2030 and from lending and investment by 2050, as agreed by the international community in the Paris Agreement through four strategic thrusts.
First, SCBX Group will prioritize the transformation of internal energy operations and management processes and invest in clean energy with the lowest carbon emissions through the adoption of smart building management systems, the modification of equipment and infrastructure, and the replacement of all current vehicles with electric vehicles.
Second, SCBX Group has set aside a credit line of 200 billion baht by 2030 for lending to businesses or projects seeking to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as raising awareness and providing advisory aligning with recommendations by world class consultant.
Third, SCBX Group will invest an initial amount of 200 million USD in global funds and companies focusing on the development of technologies for carbon capture and storage, utilization, reduction and removal, and in the development of platforms necessary to drive a broader carbon footprint reduction, such as an electric vehicle (EV) rental platform.
Fourth, SCBX Group will embrace the global climate change management standard by adopting the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) for assessing its greenhouse gas emissions and determine its target in accordance with the Paris Agreement based on the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). SCBX Group is the first Thai financial institution to join the PCAF and SBTi, including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to increase sector-wide transparency.
SCBX Group shares a global concern about the global impact of environmental issues and greenhouse gas emissions during and for the coming decade. The Group has therefore pledged the solid commitment to play a vital role in changing and resolving global warming in every way possible in order to create a habitable planet and a viable business for future generations.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
