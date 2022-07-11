SCBX Group sets to become a NET ZERO Financial Technology Group by 2050

The Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius is a monumental collaboration by the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to avert imminent environmental catastrophe. Governments and businesses worldwide are collaborating to expedite policies and coordinate efforts to prevent catastrophic environmental disasters by 2050.

SCBX Group, as a key regional enterprise, recognizes its critical role and responsibility to society and the younger generation, who are heading toward a future that may confront substantially worsened environmental conditions. The Group undertakes to halt all forms of greenhouse gas emissions by establishing an environmental commitment in support of the global agreement that will enable businesses supervised by SCBX Group to achieve a net zero commitment of greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 2030 and from lending and investment by 2050, as agreed by the international community in the Paris Agreement through four strategic thrusts.

