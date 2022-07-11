SCBX considering sale of asset management subsidiary

SCBX said that SCBAM is an important business for the company's strategy, adding the company will continue evaluating strategic options, offers and opportunities, including advice from external consultants.

"The discussion on options is currently at the beginning, and the company would like to confirm that there is no certainty that any action will be taken," SCBX said.

"If there is a transaction, the company will disclose information in line with SET criteria," it added.