Baht pulled down by worries of China lockdown, stronger dollar



Poon said the baht is likely to fluctuate and weaken as the dollar is strengthening and investors are concerned that the Chinese government may enforce more lockdown measures.

He expects the baht’s support level in the short term to be 35.90 to 36, and the resistance level to be at 36.5.

Poon said the dollar might “invert” if the US Federal Reserve does not signal it would go in for a heavy rate increase in July.

He also urged investors to beware of the currency market’s volatility before and after information on US inflation has been revealed.