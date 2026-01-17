Tawee pledges peace in the deep South, vows emergency decree to hold talks in Thailand

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, inviting representatives from political parties to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.

Tawee Sodsong, a police colonel and leader as well as prime ministerial candidate of the Prachachat Party, said that if elected he would, within one year, define the government’s role as serving the people, while the Prachachat Party would focus on developing people so they can help build the nation.

Tawee said that in the first 100 days, priority would be given to a nationwide operation to crack down on drug traffickers, ensuring all dealers are arrested and prosecuted on money-laundering charges. Drug users and addicts would be treated as patients and referred for rehabilitation.

On household debt, he said Thailand has been trapped in a long-standing cycle. His plan would focus on debt rehabilitation, including writing off or cancelling student loan debts (SLF). To ease living costs, he pledged to cut diesel prices to 20 baht per litre.