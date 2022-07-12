Ajinomoto Group responds to climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions to become carbon neutral

"We aim to achieve our target of environmental protection and sustainability by 2030 by reducing the environmental impact of business operations by 50% compared to fiscal 2018. With a clear determination and intent to engage in proactive greenhouse gas emission reduction, Ajinomoto Thailand could achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions by 267,000 tons in the past 3 years, or the equivalent of carbon dioxide absorption by over 30 million trees," said the company.

Ajinomoto Thailand has been emphasizing on energy saving and efficient resource usage to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through excellent internal management regarding energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions reduction in the production process. The company has modified electrical equipment or developed innovations to improve machine performance with minimum energy consumption. In addition, alternative and renewable energy are also used in the production process, for example, using biomass boiler technology, cogeneration power plants (biomass), and solar energy instead of using fossil fuels.