Ajinomoto Group responds to climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions to become carbon neutral

"We aim to achieve our target of environmental protection and sustainability by 2030 by reducing the environmental impact of business operations by 50% compared to fiscal 2018. With a clear determination and intent to engage in proactive greenhouse gas emission reduction, Ajinomoto Thailand could achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions by 267,000 tons in the past 3 years, or the equivalent of carbon dioxide absorption by over 30 million trees," said the company.
Ajinomoto Thailand has been emphasizing on energy saving and efficient resource usage to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through excellent internal management regarding energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions reduction in the production process. The company has modified electrical equipment or developed innovations to improve machine performance with minimum energy consumption. In addition, alternative and renewable energy are also used in the production process, for example, using biomass boiler technology, cogeneration power plants (biomass), and solar energy instead of using fossil fuels.
Meanwhile, the company also contributes to reducing indirect CO2 emissions from electricity purchases by joining forces with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and partnering with private companies to contract a total of 305,000 RECs of renewable energy licenses to support the reduction of the country's greenhouse gas emissions by using 100% renewable purchased electricity from the year 2021 and so on.
The Ajinomoto Group aims to become a "Solution-providing Group of Companies for Food and Health Issues" which has been contributing to resolving food, health, and nutrition issues for people worldwide. The group placed great importance on sustainable environmental protection along with maximizing the efficient use of food resources and conservation of natural resources. All of this is part of our dedication that reflects our core business operation of “The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)” as a conceptual framework for the Ajinomoto Group's work worldwide.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
