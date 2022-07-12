Wed, July 13, 2022

AIS to promote digital literacy in cooperation with fiction platform

AIS is partnering the "Joylada" chat novel platform, aiming to use fictional storytelling to educate the young generation about cyber-wellness.

Saichon Submakudom, head of public relations at Advanced Info Services (AIS), said the collaboration is part of "AIS Aunjai Cyber" project, which aims to promote digital literacy among customers, the public at large of all ages, and society.

AIS said, in particular, it is focused on children, as they are most worried about that age group.

In May, Surfshark, a global cybersecurity company, published a study that found Thailand to be the third-worst country in the world in terms of children's ability to cope with online risks, ranking only ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The company suggested that online safety education is vital for children to develop their ability to cope with online cyber-threats.

Saichon said during a press conference on Monday that it was their responsibility to find a creative way to educate young users. Instead of unilaterally choosing the method, AIS asked young people about what is the best way to learn digital skills to detect and deal with cyber-threats. The younger group, then, mentioned “Joylada”. 

That led to AIS partnering “Joylada”, Thailand’s leading storytelling chat platform with over 10 million downloads.

The two partners have complementary strengths with know-how and tech from AIS, while storytelling about cyber-threats comes in the form of seven chat novels emphasising seven key skills everyone should know in the cyber age, under the campaign, “Let’s level up our knowledge for digital happiness”.
 

They both expect to expand educational content to a variety of groups, particularly GenNext, as part of their "Edutainment Strategy" by deploying a distinctive and creative new presentation format.

Saichon stated that the platform aligns with the company's intention to communicate technical or academic content in exciting new forms and methods known as Edutainment.

For the first time in Thailand, those contents will be transformed into a chat story. It covers cyber-threats and how to deal with them, as well as basic digital skills for Thai people, in seven stories on the Joylada platform.

The seven chat novels reflect seven issues and seven skills for identifying cyber-threats that arise from the use of the internet or online media, which include:

  •  Cyber balance – skills for screen management
  •  Cybersecurity – managing personal cybersecurity
  •  Cyber ability – Up-to-date skills and knowledge
  •  Cyber safety – from online cyber-bullying
  •  Cyber identification – cyber citizen’s ID /
  •  Cyber empathy – cyber manners
  •  Cyber rights – managing privacy
  •  Cyber communication – Online footprint
     

Sattra Viriyacharoentham, Joylada's managing director, added that the platform wants its community to be a creative and safe space for its users.

He said the collaboration with AIS will enable the company to leverage its platform’s capabilities while bringing in writers and content creators to join in creating content from the Aunjai cyber course into seven chat novels.

These will illuminate various aspects of cyber-threats, providing readers both entertainment through story content and awareness of how to deal with cyber-threats.

"In the long run, we want our Joylada community to be part of addressing society’s issues, and particularly taking on cyber-threats with our unique capabilities,” said Sattra.

Saichon said AIS will continue to collaborate with partners to bring the necessary know-how and tools to every segment of Thai society through a new standard and a tangible index of skill levels to deal with cyber-threats.

"This process will enable us to deliver our mission of promoting digital literacy sustainably,” Saichon confirmed.

Published : July 12, 2022

By : Nongluck Ajanapanya

