AIS to promote digital literacy in cooperation with fiction platform

Saichon Submakudom, head of public relations at Advanced Info Services (AIS), said the collaboration is part of "AIS Aunjai Cyber" project, which aims to promote digital literacy among customers, the public at large of all ages, and society.

AIS said, in particular, it is focused on children, as they are most worried about that age group.

In May, Surfshark, a global cybersecurity company, published a study that found Thailand to be the third-worst country in the world in terms of children's ability to cope with online risks, ranking only ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The company suggested that online safety education is vital for children to develop their ability to cope with online cyber-threats.

Saichon said during a press conference on Monday that it was their responsibility to find a creative way to educate young users. Instead of unilaterally choosing the method, AIS asked young people about what is the best way to learn digital skills to detect and deal with cyber-threats. The younger group, then, mentioned “Joylada”.

That led to AIS partnering “Joylada”, Thailand’s leading storytelling chat platform with over 10 million downloads.

The two partners have complementary strengths with know-how and tech from AIS, while storytelling about cyber-threats comes in the form of seven chat novels emphasising seven key skills everyone should know in the cyber age, under the campaign, “Let’s level up our knowledge for digital happiness”.

