Country’s first cannabis dispensary opens for education, medicinal purposes

The KANA Pure Dispensary was officially opened in Sukhumvit, central Bangkok, on Tuesday, though a soft launch took place early this month.

“Thailand’s cannabis market right now is quite young and energetic after both marijuana and hemp were legalised,” Prab Thakral, President and Group CEO of Boutique Corporation, Bespoke’s parent company, noted on Tuesday.

“However, misuse has led to misunderstanding in society. Therefore, the country desperately needs to educate people about the benefits of cannabis and how to use it, particularly for medicinal purposes,” he said.

According to Prab, the KANA store aims to be a place that provides a “comprehensive cannabis experience and education” for the wellness of Thais and traditional medicine use.

