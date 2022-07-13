Country’s first cannabis dispensary opens for education, medicinal purposes

The KANA Pure Dispensary was officially opened in Sukhumvit, central Bangkok, on Tuesday, though a soft launch took place early this month.
“Thailand’s cannabis market right now is quite young and energetic after both marijuana and hemp were legalised,” Prab Thakral, President and Group CEO of Boutique Corporation, Bespoke’s parent company, noted on Tuesday.
“However, misuse has led to misunderstanding in society. Therefore, the country desperately needs to educate people about the benefits of cannabis and how to use it, particularly for medicinal purposes,” he said.
According to Prab, the KANA store aims to be a place that provides a “comprehensive cannabis experience and education” for the wellness of Thais and traditional medicine use.
The dispensary’s entire staff is knowledgeable about the plant, with some being dubbed “cannabis sommeliers” who will provide walk-in customers with all necessary information and clear up disputed facts.
Meanwhile, the cannabis available at the dispensary is premium medical-grade, meaning it is high quality and safe for consumers to use as a healthcare alternative to treat symptoms and conditions such as insomnia, stress, anxiety, Parkinson’s disease and even cancer, Prab explained.
Bespoke Life Science executive director Jakkrit Sirikantraporn said the medical-grade cannabis is the result of the company’s partnership with Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna Nan.
The cultivation facility in Nan is a closed system that allows for complete control over nutrients, carbon dioxide essential for photosynthesis, and light control, which is essential to ensure that medical grade cannabis is harvested and stored free of contaminants, fungi, carcinogens or insects, he said.
The collaboration has resulted in development of 15 high-quality cannabis strains with FDA approval, Jakkrit said.
“We have received FDA certification, including FDA approval for the import of up to 398 seeds from 41 cannabis strains, which means we have the opportunity to release more medical-grade cannabis strains,” he said.
Jakkrit insisted that all KANA products are certified under Central Lab standards.
Meanwhile, Prab acknowledged that he does not expect much sales from the dispensary initially, except for brand awareness.
The company is collaborating with the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine under the Public Health Ministry to develop cannabis for medical treatment.
Prab also announced a plan to launch the first KANA Wellness Clinic in the third quarter this year, in line with a rising health trend and emerging cannabis market.
The clinic intends to be a place where cannabis can be administered directly as an alternative medicine under the close supervision of certified doctors.
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : July 13, 2022
By : Nongluck Ajanapanya
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022