Small hotel owners in Phuket plead for leniency from creditors

The demonstrators carried banners that small and medium-sized enterprises and small hotels in Phuket were dying because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their leaders said they represented some 200 small and boutique hotels in Phuket, which have been affected by the pandemic. They said they did not receive government help because most of them had failed to obtain a hotel licence.

A leader said the pandemic had forced the closure of their hotels so they lacked income and were unable to service their debt to the banks.