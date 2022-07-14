Sat, July 16, 2022

business

KBank deploys virtual influencers to woo new-generation customers

KBank, Thailand's most profitable bank, on Thursday launched two virtual influencers, aiming to win over customers from the young and new generation.

The two influencers, called “Ken” and “Kazie”, will appear on all live social network channels of the bank, which are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Line.

The bank said the two influencers would lead young Thai social networkers to explore the world, find answers and join efforts to make the world greener.

KBank said Ken, who appears in sporty trousers, jacket and sneakers, has the character of challenging new things. Ken likes to learn new things, play computer games, loves technology and enjoys travelling with friends, KBank added.

Ken attaches importance to financial planning to ensure he would have enough money to do what he likes each month.

Kazie wears a tight white T-shirt with a fashionable jacket and trousers and white canvas shoes.

KBank said Kazie is open to learning new things and loves fashion, art and travel. She loves to seriously study investments and knows how to make profit from her investments. She also attaches importance to the environment.

KBank had earlier announced it would be adopting new technologies so that it could remain competitive against new small banks who use technologies to win over customers from established traditional banks.

IRPC, BIG sign nitrogen and oxygen manufacturing contract for IRPC refinery to promote the manufacturing of Euro 5 certified diesel

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Krungsri’s fintech arm pumps THB3bn into Thai, foreign start-ups

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Exclusive promotions and outstanding homes on display at the Dot Property Mega Sale at Mega Bangna

Published : Jul 15, 2022

KUB Coin listed on Poloniex Exchange with another step of blockchain international expansion

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.