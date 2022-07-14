KBank deploys virtual influencers to woo new-generation customers

The two influencers, called “Ken” and “Kazie”, will appear on all live social network channels of the bank, which are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Line.
The bank said the two influencers would lead young Thai social networkers to explore the world, find answers and join efforts to make the world greener.
KBank said Ken, who appears in sporty trousers, jacket and sneakers, has the character of challenging new things. Ken likes to learn new things, play computer games, loves technology and enjoys travelling with friends, KBank added.
Ken attaches importance to financial planning to ensure he would have enough money to do what he likes each month.
Kazie wears a tight white T-shirt with a fashionable jacket and trousers and white canvas shoes.
KBank said Kazie is open to learning new things and loves fashion, art and travel. She loves to seriously study investments and knows how to make profit from her investments. She also attaches importance to the environment.
KBank had earlier announced it would be adopting new technologies so that it could remain competitive against new small banks who use technologies to win over customers from established traditional banks.
Published : Jul 15, 2022
