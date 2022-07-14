Gems and jewellery exports gain from weakening baht

Thailand's export of gems and jewellery in May was US$757.48 million (27.63 billion baht), up 69.70 per cent year on year, he explained. However, he said the export value, including gold, in May was $1.01 billion (36.86 billion baht), down 7.03 per cent year on year.

He said the export of gems and jewellery between January and May this year was $3.28 billion (119.74 billion baht), up 46.90 per cent year on year. The export value including gold in the first five months was $7.58 billion (276.72 billion baht), up 113.96 per cent year on year, he added.

Sumed explained that many of Thailand's major gems and jewellery export markets have expanded, including the US (53.53 per cent), India (158.21 per cent), Hong Kong (7.6 per cent), Germany (16.61 per cent), United Kingdom (73.52 per cent), Switzerland (123.88 per cent), United Arab Emirates (17.95 per cent), Belgium (35.86 per cent), Italy (103.97 per cent) and Japan (10.74 per cent).

Exports of major products have increased, such as silver jewellery (13.95 per cent), gold jewellery (61.79 per cent), polished diamonds (70.70 per cent), rough gems (43.49 per cent), polished hard gems (91.37 per cent), polished soft gems (60.80 per cent), artificial jewellery (34.81 per cent) and scraps made of precious metals (38.28 per cent), he said.

However, he said export of platinum ornaments and rough diamonds had dropped by 14.82 per cent and 22.04 per cent, respectively.