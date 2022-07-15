Baht may fluctuate over US inflation, China economy concerns

Poon said the baht was likely to fluctuate and weaken as the dollar advanced and amid investors’ concerns that China might enforce more lockdown measures.

However, if information on China’s economy is better than expected and supports the market to open to more risks, the weakening of currencies in Emerging Asia might slow down.

He added that the baht’s new resistance level is 36.70 to the dollar.

Poon suggested investors beware of volatility before the US inflation information is revealed later in the day as it might affect investors’ opinion of the US Federal Reserve’s direction.