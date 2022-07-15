KUB Coin listed on Poloniex Exchange with another step of blockchain international expansion

KUB Coin, the native coin on Bitkub Chain developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., allows users to interact with decentralized applications with an emphasis on affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.

At present, KUB Coin has already been listed on 5 global cryptocurrency exchanges, which are

Bitkub Exchange Gate.io CoinEx MEXC Global Poloniex

Founded in 2014, Poloniex Exchange is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked 15th compared to global exchange worldwide, which has 100 types of cryptocurrency for users to trade. (This information was updated by Coinmarketcap on July 12, 2022).



