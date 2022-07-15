Wed, July 20, 2022

KUB Coin listed on Poloniex Exchange with another step of blockchain international expansion

Bangkok, July 13, 2022 -- Bitkub Blockchain Technology (Bitkub Chain Total Solution provider) announced that KUB Coin has already been listed on Poloniex Exchange.

KUB Coin, the native coin on Bitkub Chain developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., allows users to interact with decentralized applications with an emphasis on affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.

At present, KUB Coin has already been listed on 5 global cryptocurrency exchanges, which are

  1. Bitkub Exchange
  2. Gate.io
  3. CoinEx
  4. MEXC Global
  5. Poloniex

Founded in 2014, Poloniex Exchange is a global cryptocurrency exchange ranked 15th compared to global exchange worldwide, which has 100 types of cryptocurrency for users to trade. (This information was updated by Coinmarketcap on July 12, 2022).

“KUB Coin is the native coin on Bitkub Chain, which has the Gas Fee transaction payment as the main utility. By listing on Poloniex exchange, this is the another step of international expansion which conforms to our vision; we would like to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownership of the digital assets. In addition, this will also emphasize that Bitkub Chain will be ready to expand the ecosystem worldwide soon” said Mr. Passakorn Pannok, CEO of Bitkub Blockchain Technology.

You can find more information about KUB Coin on Bitkub Chain white paper v2.2 at www.bitkubchain.com/docs/EN_Bitkub_Chain_WhitePaper_V2.2.pdf

