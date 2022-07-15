Wed, July 20, 2022

business

Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

Once again with the 7th Annual Thailand Coffee Fest 2022: The Future Design of the Future of Thai Coffee, which will arise during July 14–17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at IMPACT Exhibition Hall 5–7 Muang Thong Thani.

Under the theme "Designing the Future of Thai Coffee", the much-awaited Thailand Coffee Fest 2022 kicks off on Thursday, featuring more than 200 cafes and roasters as well as a wide range of related products and innovative services.

The four-day event, a partnership between the Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand and The Cloud, is held at Impact Exhibition Hall 5–7 in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, until Sunday.

It treats coffee drinkers, connoisseurs and proprietors, from Thailand and overseas, to an impressive roster of activities, including coffee omakase tasting, Thai coffee showcase by an award-winning barista, bakery pairing and a robot barista experience and stage talks by well-known guest speakers.

Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

Among the highlighted topics are an introduction to low temperature and low humidity drying, yeast processing coffee cupping, packaging design and coffee sustainability.

There is also a line-up of competitions, such as the World Esyen Championship and coffee drinking contests, a coffee-inspired digital art exhibition and an indoor tree market.

The seventh edition of the country's largest annual coffee fair occupies 15,000 square metres and can accommodate 25,000 visitors daily. It is an environmentally responsible event with a sustainability mindset. Other than the upcycling practice and efficient waste categorisation, used coffee grounds and recycled plastic from the event will be weaved into fabric to make clothes for children in the coffee plantations in Thailand's northern region.

Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17 Nutrada Kunavivattananon President, Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand

Changnoi Kunjara Co-Founder and Managing Director , Cloud_Ground Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

For those who are interested in attending the festival for free and for additional details please visit http://www.thailandcoffeefest.org/

Facebook : Thailand Coffee Fest,

IG : thailandcoffeefest

 

 

 


 

Is stablecoin a safe haven for Thailand’s battered crypto investors?

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Publicis Sapient releases guide on how to make embedded banking work – at scale

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Thai lenders step in after Myanmar blocks foreign currency repayment

Published : Jul 19, 2022

GULF named ‘Best CEO’ at IAA Awards 2021

Published : Jul 19, 2022

FrieslandCampina suspends production of pasteurised milk in Thailand

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 15, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Is stablecoin a safe haven for Thailand’s battered crypto investors?

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Publicis Sapient releases guide on how to make embedded banking work – at scale

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.