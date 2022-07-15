Thailand Coffee Fest 2022. Coffee Lovers' Festival July 14 - 17

Under the theme "Designing the Future of Thai Coffee", the much-awaited Thailand Coffee Fest 2022 kicks off on Thursday, featuring more than 200 cafes and roasters as well as a wide range of related products and innovative services.

The four-day event, a partnership between the Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand and The Cloud, is held at Impact Exhibition Hall 5–7 in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi province, until Sunday.

It treats coffee drinkers, connoisseurs and proprietors, from Thailand and overseas, to an impressive roster of activities, including coffee omakase tasting, Thai coffee showcase by an award-winning barista, bakery pairing and a robot barista experience and stage talks by well-known guest speakers.

Among the highlighted topics are an introduction to low temperature and low humidity drying, yeast processing coffee cupping, packaging design and coffee sustainability.

There is also a line-up of competitions, such as the World Esyen Championship and coffee drinking contests, a coffee-inspired digital art exhibition and an indoor tree market.

The seventh edition of the country's largest annual coffee fair occupies 15,000 square metres and can accommodate 25,000 visitors daily. It is an environmentally responsible event with a sustainability mindset. Other than the upcycling practice and efficient waste categorisation, used coffee grounds and recycled plastic from the event will be weaved into fabric to make clothes for children in the coffee plantations in Thailand's northern region.