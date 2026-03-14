True ends Co-CFO model, appoints Nakul Sehgal sole CFO

True Corporation has announced the appointment of Nakul Sehgal as chief financial officer, ending the joint chief financial officer, or Co-CFO, structure that had been in place since the merger. Meanwhile, Yupa Leewongcharoen will take up a new position as Group Chief Financial Officer of Arise Ventures Group.

Following the completion of the share transaction between Arise Digital Technology Co Ltd and the Telenor Group, the board of directors of True Corporation Plc approved the appointment of Nakul Sehgal as chief financial officer, effective March 13, 2026.

The appointment marks the end of the Co-CFO management structure that had been in place since the True-dtac merger in March 2023. From now on, the CFO role will be unified under a single executive, with Sehgal assuming full responsibility for overseeing all of True Corporation’s financial management.

Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc, said: “As one of our Co-CFOs, Nakul Sehgal has played a vital role in driving the integration of True and dtac into a single organisation. He has also been instrumental in establishing strong financial discipline and operational efficiency, which we have seen clearly over the past three years. These factors have been among the key drivers behind True Corporation’s strong performance since the merger. I am confident that our successful journey under Nakul’s leadership will continue with strength and stability, and I am delighted that he is taking on the role of chief financial officer of the company.”