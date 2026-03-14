True ends Co-CFO model, appoints Nakul Sehgal sole CFO

True Corporation has announced the appointment of Nakul Sehgal as chief financial officer, ending the joint chief financial officer, or Co-CFO, structure that had been in place since the merger. Meanwhile, Yupa Leewongcharoen will take up a new position as Group Chief Financial Officer of Arise Ventures Group.
Following the completion of the share transaction between Arise Digital Technology Co Ltd and the Telenor Group, the board of directors of True Corporation Plc approved the appointment of Nakul Sehgal as chief financial officer, effective March 13, 2026.
The appointment marks the end of the Co-CFO management structure that had been in place since the True-dtac merger in March 2023. From now on, the CFO role will be unified under a single executive, with Sehgal assuming full responsibility for overseeing all of True Corporation’s financial management.
Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation Plc, said: “As one of our Co-CFOs, Nakul Sehgal has played a vital role in driving the integration of True and dtac into a single organisation. He has also been instrumental in establishing strong financial discipline and operational efficiency, which we have seen clearly over the past three years. These factors have been among the key drivers behind True Corporation’s strong performance since the merger. I am confident that our successful journey under Nakul’s leadership will continue with strength and stability, and I am delighted that he is taking on the role of chief financial officer of the company.”
Sehgal has served as joint chief financial officer since the merger between True and dtac on March 1, 2023. Prior to that, he held the position of chief financial officer at Total Access Communication Plc, as well as Corporate CFO at Bharti Airtel Limited in India and CFO of Digi.Com in Malaysia.
Nakul Sehgal, chief financial officer of True Corporation Plc, said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the board of directors and to Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer of True Corporation, for their trust and confidence in me. It is a great honour to assume the role of chief financial officer of True Corporation and to continue this mission as part of the senior leadership team. I remain committed to advancing the policies and foundations we have established for the company, with a focus on delivering value to customers and shareholders, while maintaining financial discipline, improving operational efficiency and creating sustainable profitability.”
At the same time, Yupa Leewongcharoen will assume the position of Group Chief Financial Officer of Arise Ventures Group.
Brekke said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to Yupa for her important role and contributions to the company over many years. Since the merger in March 2023, Yupa has served as Co-CFO with great capability and professionalism, delivering outstanding results. She has played a key role in strengthening the company’s capital structure, managing its finances and driving financial integration following the merger. Under her leadership, True Corporation has built a strong financial foundation and is well positioned for continued growth. I am also pleased and look forward to continuing to work with Yupa in her new senior executive role at Arise Ventures Group.”