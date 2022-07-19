Baht weakens over fears of economic slowdown, low business performance

The currency is expected to move between 36.60 and 36.75 during the day, predicted Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool.
He reckoned that the baht is likely to fluctuate and weaken to test its resistance level from 36.70 to 36.80 to the greenback, which is strengthening due to concerns over economic slowdown and worse-than-expected performance of listed companies.
Also, investors believe the US Federal Reserve may push the interest rate up by a fair bit.
Poon also warned investors to beware of China enforcing strict lockdown measures and investors’ concerns about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand. He said these factors may affect foreign transactions in the short term.
He advised investors to use hedging tools such as options to manage risks in a highly volatile currency market.
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : Jul 22, 2022