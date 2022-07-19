Fri, July 22, 2022

Price of farm assorted eggs hiked

The price of assorted eggs at farms will be increased by 10-20 satang apiece to 3.40 baht apiece from Wednesday, Thailand's egg farmer cooperative network said on Tuesday.

The network consists of farmer cooperatives in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Suphanburi, Chiang Mai and Lamphun.

Meanwhile, Association of Hen Egg Farmers president, Manote Chuthabthim, has informed layer poultry farmers nationwide via Line application that farmers are suffering from rising production cost, such as animal feed, labour and electricity, since the beginning of this year.

He said the price of eggs is currently volatile due to conflict between related government agencies and retailers.

Manoch Chutubtim

"Hence, farmers must adjust their methods of raising laying hens to coincide with the raising period," he said.

He also expected the price of eggs to rise next week depending on the market mechanism.

According to the website www.rachakaikai.com, the price of eggs as of Tuesday are as follow:

Egg No. 0: 3.80 baht apiece

Egg No. 1: 3.70 baht apiece

Egg No. 2: 3.40 baht apiece

Egg No. 3: 3.20 baht apiece

Egg No. 4: 3.10 baht apiece

Egg No. 5: 3.00 baht apiece

Egg No. 6: 2.90 baht apiece

Assorted eggs at farms: 3.30 baht apiece

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

