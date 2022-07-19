Price of farm assorted eggs hiked

Meanwhile, Association of Hen Egg Farmers president, Manote Chuthabthim, has informed layer poultry farmers nationwide via Line application that farmers are suffering from rising production cost, such as animal feed, labour and electricity, since the beginning of this year.

He said the price of eggs is currently volatile due to conflict between related government agencies and retailers.

"Hence, farmers must adjust their methods of raising laying hens to coincide with the raising period," he said.

He also expected the price of eggs to rise next week depending on the market mechanism.