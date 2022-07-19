Price of farm assorted eggs hiked

The network consists of farmer cooperatives in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Suphanburi, Chiang Mai and Lamphun.
Meanwhile, Association of Hen Egg Farmers president, Manote Chuthabthim, has informed layer poultry farmers nationwide via Line application that farmers are suffering from rising production cost, such as animal feed, labour and electricity, since the beginning of this year.
He said the price of eggs is currently volatile due to conflict between related government agencies and retailers.
"Hence, farmers must adjust their methods of raising laying hens to coincide with the raising period," he said.
He also expected the price of eggs to rise next week depending on the market mechanism.
According to the website www.rachakaikai.com, the price of eggs as of Tuesday are as follow:
Egg No. 0: 3.80 baht apiece
Egg No. 1: 3.70 baht apiece
Egg No. 2: 3.40 baht apiece
Egg No. 3: 3.20 baht apiece
Egg No. 4: 3.10 baht apiece
Egg No. 5: 3.00 baht apiece
Egg No. 6: 2.90 baht apiece
Assorted eggs at farms: 3.30 baht apiece
Published : Jul 22, 2022
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
