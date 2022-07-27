LIV-24 and Toyota Khon Kaen together pilot smart security technology in 13 branches

Niramol Direkmahamongkol, senior director at Plus Property Co Ltd’s LIV-24 Living Technology Division, provider of LIV-24 smart security system, said “LIV-24 is a 360-degree, real-time 24-hour security system trusted by Toyota Khon Kaen to be implemented in 13 service centres. Our team has surveyed and analyzed the centres and set up a standardized security platform to prevent possible risks. We have utilized the latest technology in security and IoT (Internet of Things) to maximize the efficiency of service centres’ operations. Our system has helped minimize personnel administration issues as well as reduce the cost of equipment maintenance with 24-hour monitoring and alarming capability.”

Niramol added that the specialized team has been deployed to survey the buildings in all aspects related to security and engineering, and each branch will be graded by a security scoring system to determine a suitable improvement plan. “The technology we use will help reduce human errors and improve the overall performance of security guards. The Guard Tour technology has been implemented in areas that need frequent patrolling and inspection. If security guards fail to visit these areas, the system will immediately alert the Command Centre, after which the LIV-24 team will coordinate with the site supervisor to fix the issue promptly,” she added.

“As for the building engineering aspect, LIV-24 team has installed CCTV analytic and access control systems in the controlled areas or to safeguard valuable items, such as in the storage room to ensure an efficient inventory control and minimize unauthorized part checkout,” she said. “We have also installed the License Plate Reader (LPR) system to scan vehicles entering and leaving the service centres, whereas the CCTV 360 system will take photos of the customer’s vehicle from all angles to compare the conditions before and after service to ensure the highest security. In the showroom, there will be CCTV fisheye cameras that monitor all corners, while sending data to the central information centre for analysis.”

“With the help of IoT technology, LIV-24 system can monitor the building in real-time and can detect any malfunctions immediately, including errors in lighting, air-conditioning, elevator, water pump, air pump, and fire alarm systems. This will help maximize operational efficiency and reduce the risk of equipment malfunctions. It also helps in the planning for building maintenance, fire evacuation drill, and fire extinguisher inspection at suitable intervals. The system can also evaluate risks from external factors to the building structure such as natural disasters, accidents, sound pollution, and dust that could affect the environment in the surrounding communities,” said Niramol.

“With our expertise in the security field, combined with state-of-the-art smart technology, the LIV-24 smart security system can efficiently help TKK Group minimize risks and build confidence among customers who visit the 13 service centers of Toyota Khon Kaen,” she added.

