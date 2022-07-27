LIV-24 and Toyota Khon Kaen together pilot smart security technology in 13 branches

Toyota Khon Kaen (TKK Group) has joined hands with Plus Property in implementing the state-of-the-art security and building engineering system “LIV-24” at 13 Toyota’s service centres in the Northeastern region.
This is an important step for the private sector in adapting modern technology to improve business operations and moving Khon Kaen closer to becoming a full-scale smart city under the government’s ‘Khon Kaen Model’ project.
Kamolpong Sanguantrakul, chief executive officer of Toyota Khon Kaen Ltd, (TKK Group) said “This year Toyota Khon Kaen celebrates its 65th anniversary in serving customers in Khon Kaen, Loei, and Buri Ram. We have 13 service centres in three provinces, aiming to provide one-stop service for automobiles and other transport-related matters. We also offer career development opportunities for technicians so that they can further their training at the international level.”
“Toyota Khon Kaen has been adapting to changes and improving our systems over the years, especially the ‘back system’ which is the heart of our business operation. We seek to implement modern technology that helps improve our efficiency as well as set up standardized administration systems with key performance indicators. This is the reason why we choose the technology and expertise from the LIV-24 team to strengthen our business,” he said.
Kamolpong added that as Toyota Khon Kaen prioritizes customer experience, the company aims to ensure that one-stop service at all branches is of the same standard. “To achieve this, we need a central information centre to collect and analyze customer data and use it to develop marketing strategies as well as products and services that serve customer needs. This centre will also help in system planning to prepare for future business expansion,” he said.
“The LIV-24 team has provided us with specialized expertise in security technology and helped strengthen our basic infrastructure with building engineering system to make Toyota Khon Kaen service centres the best service centres in the Northeastern region. This improvement aligns with the government’s Khon Kaen Model project, which aims to improve the province’s infrastructure in a bid to develop Khon Kaen into a smart city. As a private sector, we are proud to be a part that contributes to the development of the Khon Kaen city through the improvement of the organization, personnel, and environment,” added Kamolpong.
Niramol Direkmahamongkol, senior director at Plus Property Co Ltd’s LIV-24 Living Technology Division, provider of LIV-24 smart security system, said “LIV-24 is a 360-degree, real-time 24-hour security system trusted by Toyota Khon Kaen to be implemented in 13 service centres. Our team has surveyed and analyzed the centres and set up a standardized security platform to prevent possible risks. We have utilized the latest technology in security and IoT (Internet of Things) to maximize the efficiency of service centres’ operations. Our system has helped minimize personnel administration issues as well as reduce the cost of equipment maintenance with 24-hour monitoring and alarming capability.”
Niramol added that the specialized team has been deployed to survey the buildings in all aspects related to security and engineering, and each branch will be graded by a security scoring system to determine a suitable improvement plan. “The technology we use will help reduce human errors and improve the overall performance of security guards. The Guard Tour technology has been implemented in areas that need frequent patrolling and inspection. If security guards fail to visit these areas, the system will immediately alert the Command Centre, after which the LIV-24 team will coordinate with the site supervisor to fix the issue promptly,” she added.
“As for the building engineering aspect, LIV-24 team has installed CCTV analytic and access control systems in the controlled areas or to safeguard valuable items, such as in the storage room to ensure an efficient inventory control and minimize unauthorized part checkout,” she said. “We have also installed the License Plate Reader (LPR) system to scan vehicles entering and leaving the service centres, whereas the CCTV 360 system will take photos of the customer’s vehicle from all angles to compare the conditions before and after service to ensure the highest security. In the showroom, there will be CCTV fisheye cameras that monitor all corners, while sending data to the central information centre for analysis.”
“With the help of IoT technology, LIV-24 system can monitor the building in real-time and can detect any malfunctions immediately, including errors in lighting, air-conditioning, elevator, water pump, air pump, and fire alarm systems. This will help maximize operational efficiency and reduce the risk of equipment malfunctions. It also helps in the planning for building maintenance, fire evacuation drill, and fire extinguisher inspection at suitable intervals. The system can also evaluate risks from external factors to the building structure such as natural disasters, accidents, sound pollution, and dust that could affect the environment in the surrounding communities,” said Niramol.
“With our expertise in the security field, combined with state-of-the-art smart technology, the LIV-24 smart security system can efficiently help TKK Group minimize risks and build confidence among customers who visit the 13 service centers of Toyota Khon Kaen,” she added.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
