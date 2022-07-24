911 Targa 4 GTS Edition 50 Years Porsche Design : A modern take on a design classic

THE TECHNOLOGY: BASED ON THE SPORTY 911 TARGA 4 GTS

Since the launch of the 992 two and a half years ago, the GTS models have been an attractive addition to the 911 range. The turbocharged three-litre, flat-six engine delivers 353 kW (480 PS), while maximum torque is 570 Nm. As an alternative to the eight-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK), a seven-speed manual gearbox with a shorter gear lever and very short shift action is also available. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system is a feature of the 911 Targa 4 GTS, while the high-performance brakes are the same as in the 911 Turbo. The standard sports exhaust system ensures an even more emotive sound experience thanks to special GTS tuning and the omission of some of the interior insulation.

THE WATCH: THE CHRONOGRAPH 1 – 911 TARGA 4 GTS EDITION 50 YEARS PORSCHE DESIGN

As the first completely matt black wristwatch with a stopwatch function, the Chronograph I revolutionised the world of watches in 1972. With its black dial, red second hand, luminescent hour markers and anti-reflective glass for optimal readability, F.A. Porsche modelled the watch on the low-reflection cockpit of a racing car.

As part of its anniversary, Porsche Design is relaunching this special piece of contemporary history. Buyers of the limited-edition car can purchase an equally exclusive timepiece to match. The limited edition number is engraved on the back of the case, inextricably linking the watch and the sports car.

Porsche Design has remained true to the overall appearance of the Chronograph I – from the bilingual date display to the original red second hand. It is another reminder of the cockpit of the 911 from that time. The changes to the original design all serve to bring it visually up-to-date and to emphasise the connection to the limited-edition Porsche. The current Porsche Design logo makes a modern statement. The rehaut features a tachymeter scale, which is a reference to measuring speed in races. The pointed shape of the minute hand makes it easier to read, while the case and strap with folding clasp and integrated fine adjustment are made of high-performance titanium.

The sapphire glass on the back, meanwhile, reveals the winding rotor. The design is based on the wheels of the limited-edition model and is also painted in Platinum (silk finish). The rotor cap with the Porsche crest is a reference to the centre lock of the exclusive wheel design.

The watch is powered by the COSC-certified Porsche Design movement 01.240, which has a flyback mechanism that allows stopping, zeroing and starting of successive time intervals in a single action. A red flyback logo features on the dial.

Porsche is also honouring the 50th anniversary of Porsche Design with the launch of a special model limited to 750 vehicles: The 911 Targa 4 GTS Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. Its equipment details reprise typical designs and stylistic elements from Porsche Design. This exceptional sports car can be complemented with a matching timepiece, the Chronograph 1 – The 911 Targa 4 GTS Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. The watch is reserved exclusively for owners of the special edition anniversary vehicle. Also limited to 750 pieces, it is inextricably linked to the sports car by its unique edition number engraved on the back of the case.

For all Porsche and watch fans there is also the Chronograph 1 1972 Limited Edition with a historical logo and lettering. This edition of the original, limited to 500 timepieces, has no visual parallels to the new special edition car and is available in the usual way from Porsche Design.

About AAS Group

Porsche Thailand by AAS Group (AAS), the sole authorised importer and distributor of Porsche cars in Thailand, operates from four world-class Porsche sales locations across Bangkok. It is an accredited Porsche Classic Partner, the only one in the Porsche Asia Pacific region. Having 12 Porsche Certified Gold Technicians and nine Porsche Certified Silver Technicians underlines the strong technical and Aftersales competency of AAS, which has been recognised over the last few years with the global Porsche Service Excellence Award. Over 30 years, AAS continues to practice the company policy “AAS Looking After You and Your Car”, in order to achieve the mission of “AAS The Name You Can Trust”.

For more information please contact:

AAS Auto Service Co., Ltd. visit us at https://www.porsche.com/pap/_thailand_/

Porsche Centre Bangkok Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd. Tel. 02-522-6655

Porsche Centre Pattanakarn Tel. 02-369-1111

Porsche City Showroom Siam Paragon FL. 2 Tel. 02-610-9911

Porsche Studio Bangkok ICONSIAM FL. 1 Tel. 02-288-0911

Porsche PR Thailand

Public Relations and Media

Ajintai Sudjai (Jooz) / Supreecha Muangmahla (Dream)

Phone: +662 522 6655 ext. 448, 447

E-mail: [email protected]