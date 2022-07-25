Montegrappa luxury pens write new chapter in Thailand after 110 years

Handcrafted in Italy for over a century, these sleek instruments are status symbols that signal a passion for writing, style and the finer things in life.

Montegrappa was founded by Austrian Edwige Hoffmann in Bassano del Grappa, northern Italy, in 1912. The specialist knowledge used to craft these precious pens has been handed down from generation to generation for the past 110 years.

Montegrappa’s unique and charismatic designs are enhanced by refined engineering and virtuoso finishing. Over more than a century, its fountain pens have earned a reputation for balancing tradition and innovation in the constant pursuit of perfection. Hand-selected high-quality materials entice collectors while also ensuring long-term performance.

These sought-after writing implements made their debut in Thailand on Friday, showcased at TKI Group’s new Montegrappa boutique on M Floor, Siam Paragon.

The Thai luxury retailer, which specialises in high-end timepieces and fine jewellery, is the only authorised representative for the luxury stationery brand in Thailand and Asia.