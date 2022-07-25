Fri, July 29, 2022

Montegrappa luxury pens write new chapter in Thailand after 110 years

After finding favour among popes, monarchs and authors – including Ernest Hemingway – Montegrappa pens are finally writing a new chapter in Thailand.

Handcrafted in Italy for over a century, these sleek instruments are status symbols that signal a passion for writing, style and the finer things in life.

Montegrappa was founded by Austrian Edwige Hoffmann in Bassano del Grappa, northern Italy, in 1912. The specialist knowledge used to craft these precious pens has been handed down from generation to generation for the past 110 years.

Montegrappa’s unique and charismatic designs are enhanced by refined engineering and virtuoso finishing. Over more than a century, its fountain pens have earned a reputation for balancing tradition and innovation in the constant pursuit of perfection. Hand-selected high-quality materials entice collectors while also ensuring long-term performance.

These sought-after writing implements made their debut in Thailand on Friday, showcased at TKI Group’s new Montegrappa boutique on M Floor, Siam Paragon.

The Thai luxury retailer, which specialises in high-end timepieces and fine jewellery, is the only authorised representative for the luxury stationery brand in Thailand and Asia. Montegrappa luxury pens write new chapter in Thailand after 110 years

TKI Group Director Phuris Bunjapamai

TKI is a family-owned company that boasts more than 75 years of dedication to customer satisfaction.

“This is a significant year for us to bring Brand Montegrappa to Thailand,” said TKI Group Director Phuris Bunjapamai. “This year marks the 110th anniversary of the brand. I consider it an honour to represent this beautiful boutique in Thailand”.

The official opening of Montegrappa by TKI will be graced by Ernest Hemingway vibes, a classic photo exhibition and four outstanding pens from the Hemingway collection – The Soldier, The Writer, The Fisherman and The Traveller.

Montegrappa luxury pens write new chapter in Thailand after 110 years

“We will present a replica of a [heritage] office in Italy so you can travel back in time with us,”, Phuris added.

Montegrappa pens are available in different collections to meet a variety of needs. In addition to the mainstream Core Collection models, the brand is introducing a new limited-edition line. Fountain pens, ballpoint pens, and rollerball pens with ballpoint and fountain ink will be available at the new Siam Paragon boutique.

