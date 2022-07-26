Prayut woos Japanese firm for investment in EV sector, smart cities

The company, which produces machinery components and electronic devices, has several plants in Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met MinebeaMitsumi CEO, Kainuma Yoshihisa, on Monday to discuss future investment in the EV industry and smart city development.

At the meeting, Prayut said his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida had said in May that he would build more Kosen (technology institutes) in Thailand as part of bilateral economic cooperation. Kishida also agreed to boost investment in the electric vehicles industry this year, Prayut said.

“Having more Kosen institutes in Thailand will speed up the transfer of knowledge and technology to Thai workers, which will benefit Japanese manufacturers investing here as they can hire skilled local labour,” Prayut said.