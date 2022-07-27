Fri, July 29, 2022

business

Court quashes arbitrator ruling ordering AIS to fork out THB31m

The Administrative Court has revoked an arbitrators’ verdict ordering Advanced Info Services (AIS) to pay additional benefits to National Telecom (NT) under an agreement attached to the mobile service contract.

According to an AIS letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday, the move came after NT filed a case with the Thailand Arbitration Centre in 2015, demanding that AIS pay 62.77 billion baht in additional benefits for deduction in prepaid mobile service revenue and roaming.

NT also claimed the agreement was not binding between contract parties, causing the telecom to gain lower benefits than those specified in the contract.

On January 29, 2020, the arbitrators ruled that AIS should pay 31.07 billion baht and interest from additional benefits. A peeved AIS approached the Administrative Court on April 22, 2020, asking it to revoke the arbitrators’ ruling.

“On July 26, 2022, the Administrative Court revoked the arbitrators’ ruling, stating the agreement attached to the mobile service contract is still binding between the contract parties,” AIS noted.

NT can file an appeal with the Administrative Court within 30 days, AIS added.

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

