PM backs TAT’s THB2.38 tourism revenue target for 2023

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister supported TAT’s strategic plans to revive the tourism sector next year and make tourism a sustainable revenue earning industry for the country.
TAT had submitted a four-point plan to the prime minister to increase Thailand’s competitiveness and achieve its “high value sustainable tourism” goal.
The four strategies are:
- Drive demand
- Create valuable experiences for foreign tourists, making their travel meaningful
- Shape supplies with various types of tourism
- Upgrade tourism into a high-value, sustainable industry by making use of Thailand’s soft power.
The prime minister also agreed with TAT’s proposal to integrate close cooperation among all sectors to make Thailand a world-class destination, the spokesman said.
Prayut supported TAT’s plan to promote domestic travel with its campaign theme of “365 Days of Amazing Thailand – Everyday Travel”, Thanakorn said.
The campaign highlights outstanding characteristics of each region to promote travel around the country and encourage domestic tourists to spend more.
TAT plans to woo tourists from a host of new markets, including Saudi Arabia.
All in all, the comprehensive plans would generate some 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue next year, Thanakorn said.
Furthermore, Prayut was happy Bangkok had been voted the number one destination by users of tourism platform Agoda for 2022 summer travel, the spokesman said, adding that the premier was also glad Pattaya was ranked eighth in Agoda’s top ten tourist destinations.
“The prime minister appreciated the hard work and cooperation by all agencies concerned to develop the tourism industry efficiently,” Thanakorn said.
“Prayut thanked them for promoting various policies and complying with government measures, thus creating confidence among foreign tourists,” the spokesman added.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 29, 2022
Published : Jul 29, 2022
Published : Jul 29, 2022
Published : Jul 29, 2022