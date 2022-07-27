PM backs TAT’s THB2.38 tourism revenue target for 2023

The prime minister also agreed with TAT’s proposal to integrate close cooperation among all sectors to make Thailand a world-class destination, the spokesman said.

Prayut supported TAT’s plan to promote domestic travel with its campaign theme of “365 Days of Amazing Thailand – Everyday Travel”, Thanakorn said.

The campaign highlights outstanding characteristics of each region to promote travel around the country and encourage domestic tourists to spend more.

TAT plans to woo tourists from a host of new markets, including Saudi Arabia.

All in all, the comprehensive plans would generate some 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue next year, Thanakorn said.

Furthermore, Prayut was happy Bangkok had been voted the number one destination by users of tourism platform Agoda for 2022 summer travel, the spokesman said, adding that the premier was also glad Pattaya was ranked eighth in Agoda’s top ten tourist destinations.

“The prime minister appreciated the hard work and cooperation by all agencies concerned to develop the tourism industry efficiently,” Thanakorn said.

“Prayut thanked them for promoting various policies and complying with government measures, thus creating confidence among foreign tourists,” the spokesman added.