Krungsri and Grab launch “Grab First Personal Loan” to capture retail market, focusing on Grab users

Mr. Worachat Luxkanalode, Executive Director of Grab Thailand and Country Head of Grab Financial Group (Thailand) said “Promotion of financial Inclusion among Thai people is one of the key business objectives of Grab Financial Group in accordance with the mission of GrabForGood. Over the past three years, Grab has teamed up with Krungsri to move forward with product development and offer a comprehensive range of products to cater the needs of low-income earners who are underbanked such as personal loan and instant cash loan for GrabFood merchant partners and personal loan for driver partners. These partners are in need of revolving funds for managing their business liquidity and day-to-day expenses. Significant increase in loan growth has been witnessed over the years. For this year, in the quest for greater financial inclusion and the extension of our loan portfolio to cover Grab users who are likely to encounter various economic challenges currently, we collaborate to introduce ‘Grab First Personal Loan’ which is developed by synergizing the expertise in data analytics of Grab and the lending experience of Krungsri to serve the financial needs of a broader range of Grab users.

Mr. Vee Charununsiri, Head of Lending Department at Grab Financial Group Thailand, added “Grab First Personal Loan is designed and developed by leveraging new technology, the alternative data derived from the transactions of users on the platform, and machine learning algorithms used for financial behavior analysis, in order to establish a more accurate loan underwriting and approval process and better satisfy user preferences. The loan offers up to 100,000 Baht credit limit at an interest rate of not exceeding 25% p.a. and a maximum instalment payment period of 12 months. Grab users can apply for ‘Grab First Personal Loan’ on Grab app under the menu of ‘Payment’ through which the system will link to UCHOOSE app for the loan applicants to specify the borrowing amount and the instalment payment plan as desired.”

Users of Grab services who are offered to apply for ‘Grab First Personal Loan’ can click the ‘Payment’ menu on Grab App under the category of ‘Financial Services’ and go through the entire loan application process via UCHOOSE app, including identity authentication, sending of supporting documents such as copy of Citizen ID Card, payslip, etc., as well as checking of the approval status within 30 minutes. Money will be transferred to the borrowers within one day after the loan is approved. (Terms and conditions will be as specified.)



For further information please visit https://bit.ly/GrabFirst

