Sparkle and shine returns to Bangkok with latest gems and jewellery fair
After two years of being held virtually due to the pandemic, the world-famous Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair has returned with a bang this year.
The five-day fair, organised by the Commerce Ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion in collaboration with the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, kicked off on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Impact Muang Thong Thani.
As many as 1,020 exhibitors are taking part in this year’s event, showcasing their products in 2,004 booths. This is 30 per cent more than expected, and nearly half of the exhibitors are foreigners, the organisers said.
The fair expects to attract over 15,000 shoppers from across the world and generate US$3 billion over five days.
At a press conference on Friday, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said his aim is to ensure Thailand maintains its status as a regional trade hub. For this, he said, the aim would be to not just find new markets, but also preserve and restore old markets.
“Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry has been facing challenges over the past few years. Exchange rate fluctuations due to the US-China trade war, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rising cost of logistics are all putting pressure on the global economy’s recovery,” he explained.
However, he said, the export of gems and jewellery grew by 29.8 per cent in 2021, which is four times higher than the target.
“This was the result of an aggressive export push over the past two years,” he said, adding that this push brought revenue of 194.95 billion baht last year and inspired a target of 234 billion baht this year.
“The export of gems and jewellery over the past seven months has already shown an increase of 50.64 per cent, earning revenue of 149.84 billion baht,” Jurin said.
The fair, meanwhile, has served as a sparkling showcase for the latest jewellery trends and creations from local designers, while the “New Faces” project brought together leading SMEs from across the country.
Artisans have been on hand to demonstrate their skills, while industry experts have been sharing their knowledge at discussions and forums.
The 67th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair wraps up on Sunday at 5pm. Until then, jewellery enthusiasts can pick up brilliant finds at Challenger Hall 1-3, Impact Muang Thong Thani.
More information is available at www.bkkgems.com