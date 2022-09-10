Sparkle and shine returns to Bangkok with latest gems and jewellery fair

The five-day fair, organised by the Commerce Ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion in collaboration with the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, kicked off on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Impact Muang Thong Thani.

As many as 1,020 exhibitors are taking part in this year’s event, showcasing their products in 2,004 booths. This is 30 per cent more than expected, and nearly half of the exhibitors are foreigners, the organisers said.

The fair expects to attract over 15,000 shoppers from across the world and generate US$3 billion over five days.

At a press conference on Friday, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said his aim is to ensure Thailand maintains its status as a regional trade hub. For this, he said, the aim would be to not just find new markets, but also preserve and restore old markets.