Amid rapid recovery in Thai tourism, franchisor Wyndham to open over 15 new hotels

The company’s Asia Pacific president, Joon Aun Ooi, said the expansion is part of the hotel's three-year strategic plan to catch up with Thailand's rapid recovery in the tourism industry while also ensuring the hotel can capitalise on rising demand for business and leisure.

The company currently has 22 properties in Thailand.

In an exclusive interview with The Nation, Ooi expressed strong confidence in the Thai market as a result of higher-than-expected tourist arrivals, particularly from China and India.

According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the return of Chinese tourists will contribute to the full-year arrival target of 30 million.

Meanwhile, the expected quarter-to-quarter increase in arrivals will continue to play a dynamic role in Thailand's economy, as gross domestic product is expected to grow steadily to US$ 860 billion by 2032.

Despite the encouraging growth trend, Ooi said that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expects full recovery only in 2024 before returning to pre-pandemic levels.

This was due to the fact that many external factors, such as flight capacity and, in turn, the rise in airfares, inflation, and the global slowdown, had made it more challenging for our hotels to boost overall revival, he said.

"On our part, we have been actively tapping on our global distribution network to promote our hotels as well as engaging travellers from different markets in Asia to visit Thailand and offering them our array of hotel options locally across our suite of brands," he said.

Meanwhile, Wyndham saw a promising expansion of its partner network.