Charter flights from China to Trang are scheduled to take off on October 1

She said Chinese tourism operators will launch charter flights to fly Chinese tourists to Trang starting on October 1, which is China's National Day.

Vilaiporn added that Trang’s government and private agencies will visit Guiyang, China early next month to strengthen the relationship between Trang and the Chinese city.

Representatives from Guiyang city will visit Trang on October 1, she said.

Trang is ready to support tourists to see its abundant natural sites, she said, adding that beaches on Koh Kradan were ranked the best in the world on the "Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023" list by the World Beach Guide.

She expects a surge in tourists, including divers, to visit Trang in November and said that hotels operated by her company are ready to support an influx of foreign tourists.