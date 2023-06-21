Charter flights from China to Trang are scheduled to take off on October 1
Tourism operators in southern China will launch charter flights to Trang from October 1 of this year, an executive in Trang said on Wednesday.
Rua Rasada Hotel Co Ltd managing director Vilaiporn Pitpreecha said the opening of the new route is in line with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism and agriculture cooperation between Thailand and China.
The MoU was signed after Thailand’s Border Trade and Cross Border Trade office in Southern China led representatives of Chinese private agencies from Yunnan and Sichuan to Trang, Vilaiporn said.
She said Chinese tourism operators will launch charter flights to fly Chinese tourists to Trang starting on October 1, which is China's National Day.
Vilaiporn added that Trang’s government and private agencies will visit Guiyang, China early next month to strengthen the relationship between Trang and the Chinese city.
Representatives from Guiyang city will visit Trang on October 1, she said.
Trang is ready to support tourists to see its abundant natural sites, she said, adding that beaches on Koh Kradan were ranked the best in the world on the "Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023" list by the World Beach Guide.
She expects a surge in tourists, including divers, to visit Trang in November and said that hotels operated by her company are ready to support an influx of foreign tourists.
Pittayasan Dejprasit, president of Border Trade and Cross Border Trade office in Southern China, said a visit by Trang provincial officials and representatives of the private sector to Guiyang will help strengthen the relationship between Thailand and China.
Chinese tourism operators will use Chinese airlines for the Chengdu-Trang and Kunming-Trang charter flights, he said.