As tourists flock to Trang’s island, officials create protected area for dugongs
A 1,787-rai area of Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang province was turned into a protected area for dugongs on Sunday following mounting concerns that an influx of tourists could destroy their habitat.
The protected area, off the coast of Ban Koh Muk community in Trang's Kantang district, was created by the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department and provincial agencies.
It was set up to preserve dugongs and their feeding grounds, said the department's acting director-general, Attapon Charoenchansa.
This protected area, which is marked by 16 buoys, was created after officials heard concerns that tourism on Koh Muk Island could have a negative impact on dugongs and their feeding grounds, Attapon said.
Department officials are controlling the marine traffic near the community to ensure that boats do not interfere with dugongs.
Hat Chao Mai National Park spans Kantang and Sikao districts and was proclaimed a marine national park on October 14, 1982.
The park is famous for its limestone, mangrove forests, seagrass, and numerous islands. Its coastline is about 20 kilometres long.
The beaches on Koh Kradan, one of its best known islands, were ranked the best in the world on the "Top 100 beaches on Earth 2023" list by the World Beach Guide in January.
Tham Morakot, an emerald cave on nearby Koh Muk Island, attracts couples on Valentine’s Day every year. They travel to the glimmering cave to get married under water.