Anti-corruption inspection finds school lunches failing to include meat

The inspection team found that the contractor prepared the meals in the school’s kitchen, paying 300 baht per day for water and electricity.

The menu displayed at the school on the day of the inspection said the lunch comprised stir-fried noodles with vegetables and pork, soup with minced chicken, and half a banana. The bananas, however, had been replaced with guavas because none were available in the local market.

During the inspection of each student's lunch, it was found that some students received a very small portion of meat – just one piece in some cases – or none at all.

Although teachers allowed students to refill their trays until they were full, students were still being short changed of meat, the inspection found.

Arunsri Thiengtham, the school’s director, said that the lunch programme was outsourced and that teachers oversaw its food quality and menu planning.

Yutthana said that some students received inadequate food compared to the allocated budget.

Teachers have been instructed by the inspectors to monitor food to ensure that the quantity and quality meets the contract requirements and is sufficient for the students.

The anti-corruption commission has been conducting inspections of school lunches in all 10 districts of Trang province for more than three years.